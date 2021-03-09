Sky Sports pundit shares prediction as Blackburn prepare to host Swansea

David Prutton believes Swansea will move into the second automatic promotion spot this evening, as he backed them to pick up all three points at Blackburn.

The Swans have enjoyed a fine past week, with two debatable stoppage time penalties ensuring they beat both Stoke City and most recently Middlesbrough.

It leaves Steve Cooper’s side one point behind Watford in the race to go up automatically, but they crucially have two games in hand on the Hornets.

The first of those will be played tonight, as they travel to take on Tony Mowbray’s men. And, writing his regular Sky Sports column, Prutton feels that the Welsh side will ‘edge’ this one 2-1.

They can certainly take encouragement from Blackburn’s recent struggles at home, where they have only won one of their last six games.

However, Mowbray’s side did end their poor recent run with a convincing 2-0 win at Millwall over the weekend, with Bradley Dack and Sam Gallagher on the scoresheet.

That win means they go into tonight’s clash sitting in 15th position.

The verdict

This is going to be another tough game for the Swans, and even though they are chasing a third consecutive victory, they haven’t been at their free-flowing best recently.

Meanwhile, Rovers will have more confidence after a much-needed win on Saturday, so it should be a close encounter.

Swansea’s extra quality in key areas could give them the advantage, and Cooper will be hoping that the likes of Andre Ayew and Jamal Lowe can make the difference.

