David Prutton believes that Millwall will drop more crucial points in their play-off quest when they take on Wigan Athletic this afternoon.

Both clubs need the win

Even though the Latics picked up an impressive 1-0 victory at Stoke City last time out, they’re seven points from safety with three games to go. So, it’s fair to say they’re in need of a miracle to remain in the Championship.

But, Shaun Maloney won’t want the players to give up, and there were positives from the display at the Bet365 Stadium.

And, they will entertain a Millwall side that are struggling themselves. The Lions have won just one of their last six, and they’ve failed to score in those five winless games, so their problems are clear to see.

Nevertheless, they are still in the play-off places, so they will fancy their chances of ending the campaign with a shot of promotion, but they will know the importance of getting back on track against the bottom of the table Latics.

However, writing in his regular Sky Sports column, Prutton feels the Londoners will have to settle for a point from the trip up north.

“Wigan got a great win at Stoke in midweek, but are still all-but down. Unless they can pull off something of a miracle between now and the end of the season.

“Millwall suffered another bump at home to Birmingham, and are stuttering in their bid to get over the line and into the play-offs. This could be another stumble. Score draw. 1-1.”

The reverse fixture at The Den ended in a 1-1 scoreline, with Will Keane and Zian Flemming getting the goals.

This is a great opportunity for Millwall

Most would agree with Prutton here that this is going to be a close, low-scoring game, but looking at the league table it’s a brilliant opportunity for Millwall to pick up a win that would see them take a huge step towards the play-offs. But, it certainly won’t be easy as Wigan will want to keep themselves in with a shout of staying up, even if they know it’s highly unlikely.

For Gary Rowett’s side, the lack of goals is alarming, but they should get chances against a Wigan side that don’t convince defensively.

So, it should be an interesting game, and one that will have implications at both ends of the table, which adds more excitement to the fixture for the neutrals, and rivals will be keeping an eye on the score throughout.