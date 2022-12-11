Sky Sports pundit shares prediction ahead of West Brom’s trip to Sunderland

David Prutton believes that West Brom’s winning run under Carlos Corberan will come to an end against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Monday night.

The Spaniard has transformed Albion since his appointment, with the Baggies picking up maximum points from their last three games after a defeat in his opener.

However, the Black Cats represent a tough challenge, with Tony Mowbray’s side in good form themselves, and, writing in his regular Sky Sports column, pundit Prutton went for a home success.

“This season has always been about consolidation for Sunderland, so for them to be in 10th at this stage is terrific. And it was a great win over Millwall last week.

“We know what Carlos Corberan is capable of from what we saw at Huddersfield and it looks like West Brom look like they may have turned a corner before the break. But it could have halted their momentum a little and Sunderland have had a bit of a headstart. 2-0.”

The fixture will see Mowbray come up against his former club, who he won promotion with in the past.

Which club did Sunderland sell these 19 players to?

1 of 19 Anton Ferdinand Bursaspor West Ham QPR Trabzonspor

The verdict

Even though Albion are only outside the relegation zone on goal difference, this is perhaps a slightly surprising prediction as they’ve turned the corner since Corberan replaced Steve Bruce.

Having said that, Sunderland do have a lot of quality and if Ross Stewart is able to play a part it will be another significant boost.

So, it promises to be a cracking game and it will be a big win if either side is victorious from this one.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.