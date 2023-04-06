David Prutton believes that West Brom will only pick up a point from their important trip to Rotherham United on Friday.

How important is the Rotherham vs West Brom fixture?

The Baggies have been transformed under Carlos Corberan since his appointment earlier this season, but successive draws means they are five points away from the play-offs, although they do have a game in hand on most of their rivals.

Nevertheless, the trip to the Millers is a crucial one, as Albion will be eager to close the gap, particularly as fellow top six hopefuls Blackburn and Norwich face each other, meaning at least one will drop points.

However, it won’t be easy against a Rotherham side that have improved after a productive January transfer window. Despite that, they’re still in a position where they desperately need the points themselves, as they are only two points clear of the relegation zone.

Therefore, many will expect a tight, competitive game, and that’s certainly what Sky Sports pundit David Prutton thinks, as he went for a 1-1 draw in his prediction column.

That would extend what has been an alarming run of form for Albion on the road recently, as they have failed to win in their last five away games in the Championship. And, the only time they have picked up a point in that period came against Cardiff City prior to the international break.

Albion need to go for the win

Even though there are eight games left for Corberan’s side, it does feel as though this is a must-win clash for the Baggies, who need to get back to winning ways if they are to finish in the top six. As mentioned, the away form is a massive problem, and it’s something that needs to be rectified.

It’s hard to put your finger on why they have struggled on the road, but the boss needs to make a few tweaks to get things right. But, it won’t be easy against a Rotherham side that are very strong on their own patch, and they have the physicality to make life difficult for Albion.

So, Prutton’s prediction of a 1-1 draw suggests he is expecting a close encounter, and most would agree that’s a possibility. However, if that’s the case, it would be a better point for Rotherham as they look to stay in the Championship, rather than Albion, who need the win as they hope to go up.