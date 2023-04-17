David Prutton has backed West Brom to continue their push towards the play-offs with a crucial win over Blackpool at Bloomfield Road.

Huge game for Blackpool & West Brom

Whilst the visitors know they need the win to keep their promotion hopes alive, it’s an equally important game for the Seasiders, who are still fighting to stay in the division after a crucial win over fellow strugglers Wigan last time out.

That left the side four points from safety with four games to go, so whilst in huge trouble, they can give themselves a chance if they overcome the Baggies.

However, the table suggests that’s going to be a tall order, and writing in his regular prediction column, Sky Sports pundit Prutton went for an away win.

“Blackpool gave themselves a slither of hope with that win against Wigan on Saturday, but they are probably looking at three wins out of their last four at least to have any chance of staying up.

“And on Tuesday night they are up against a West Brom side still fighting to get into the play-offs, who possess a lot more quality in their side. Away win. 1-2.”

Carlos Corberan’s side will have to do without Daryl Dike for the trip up north though, as the USA international was ruled out for the remainder of the campaign after suffering a serious Achilles problem in the win at Stoke City last time out.

The reverse fixture between the sides ended in a 1-0 win for Albion thanks to an Okay Yokuslu goal.

Result will impact both ends of the table

As mentioned, this is a game where a point does little for either side, so it could be a game that opens up the longer it goes on, as they will both be desperate for the win.

Most neutrals would agree with Prutton here, that a narrow away win looks the most likely outcome here. Blackpool are competitive at home, but the reality is that they lack the quality of the top sides in the league, and Albion have individuals who can make the difference, so you’d expect them to come through this to keep their promotion hopes alive.

Ultimately, this is an exciting game with so much riding on it, and it will be interesting to see how it plays out, and the result is going to have huge implications at both ends of the table.