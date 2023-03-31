David Prutton believes that West Brom will only pick up a point from their crucial game against Millwall at The Hawthorns on Saturday.

Why is this such an important game?

Both sides are in the mix for promotion this season, which will have to come through the play-offs. As it stands, the Lions occupy the final spot in the top six, whilst Albion are ninth in the table, sitting five points behind Gary Rowett’s side - and they also have a game in hand.

So, victory will put Carlos Corberan’s side just two points behind the Londoners, and will also have that extra fixture to leapfrog them. Yet, if Millwall can record another win on the road, they will move eight clear of the Baggies, leaving them with a mountain to climb to keep their promotion dream alive.

The table also shows that the sides are relatively evenly matched, and, writing in his regular Sky Sports prediction column, Prutton went for a 1-1 draw between the sides.

That would obviously mean the two clubs remain the same distance apart, but it would give their rivals in the table a chance to capitalise.

The previous meeting between the two ended in a 2-1 win for Millwall, with Rowett’s men sealing the points thanks to a 90th minute effort from Tyler Burey after they had come from behind.

Millwall can also take encouragement from the fact that they have a good record in this fixture, having lost just one of the last seven meetings in all competitions, which includes three without defeat in the Midlands.

The verdict

As we enter the final part of the season, you’re going to get some exciting fixtures, and this certainly falls into that category, as there’s so much riding on it, particularly for the hosts, who know that defeat here could be catastrophic in their promotion bid.

That brings an added pressure for Albion, but they have been incredible at The Hawthorns since Corberan took over, so they won’t fear Millwall, even if their away record deserves plenty of respect.

With that in mind, it’s hard to argue with Prutton here when he says it will be a draw, as there’s not much difference between the two teams. Plus, you would also envisage a low-scoring game, as both are very strong defensively, and they won’t want to give anything away, so it could be quite cagey and tight, where moments of magic or a mistake could be decisive.