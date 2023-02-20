Sky Sports pundit shares prediction ahead of Watford vs West Brom

David Prutton believes that West Brom will pick up a point from their game against fellow play-off hopefuls Watford tonight.

The Baggies make the trip to Vicarage Road having slightly stuttered recently, winning one of their last four games, which has left them four points away from sixth place going into the fixture.

Meanwhile, the Hornets, who are managed by former Albion boss Slaven Bilic, are eighth in the table but can move into the top six with a win.

So, it’s an important game for both and Sky Sports pundit Prutton couldn’t separate the sides when he made his prediction.

“What a blow for Watford with how they lost that lead late on at Burnley. It will almost have felt worse than a defeat, even if it was a game they would have gone into without expecting much.

“West Brom have had a frustrating week. Losing at Birmingham, then throwing away a late lead themselves at home to Blackburn. Can they get back on the horse on Monday night? I only see them getting a point. 2-2.”

The verdict

This is a massive game after how the weekend has gone and both will know just how important three points would be tonight.

Most would agree with Prutton that there’s not much between the two teams who will both be expecting to be in the play-offs come May, so a draw would not be a surprise at all.

You could argue it’s slightly more important for Watford to get a win with home advantage as they look to end a five-game winless streak but this will be a tough test.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.