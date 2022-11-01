Sky Sports pundit shares prediction ahead of Swansea’s trip to Preston

David Prutton believes that Preston and Swansea will pick up a point each from their game at Deepdale this evening.

The two sides are separated by just three points in the table, with the Swans sitting in the final play-off place and North End down in tenth, such is the tight nature of the division.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that Prutton is finding it hard to pick between the two, as he went for a 1-1 draw in his regular Sky Sports prediction column.

Ryan Lowe’s side will go into the clash on a high after securing a late win against Middlesbrough last time out, which was just their second home victory of the campaign.

Meanwhile, the Welsh side made it three unbeaten as they came from behind to earn a point at Bristol City on Saturday and they will feel confident as they have lost just tice on the road this season.

The home side won this fixture last season, with Preston beating Swansea 3-1 at Deepdale, whilst Russell Martin’s men claimed the win the last time the sides met thanks to a Ryan Manning goal.

The verdict

In truth, a draw in this game wouldn’t be a shock as the table shows that there’s not much between the two teams and even though the Swans are higher in the league, Preston have home advantage.

We know that Lowe’s men have not been involved in the most high-scoring games this season, so it could be a tight clash between two sides with clear styles.

A point apiece wouldn’t be the worst as both look to leave themselves in a good position going into the World Cup break.

