David Prutton believes West Brom will fall to defeat at Swansea City on the final day, meaning they’ll miss out on the play-offs.

Can West Brom win promotion?

It’s fair to say the game at the Swansea.com stadium means a lot more to the visitors, as they still have a chance to reach the top six, unlike the Welsh side.

However, not only do Albion need to win, but they are also relying on results elsewhere going in their favour, with Sunderland, Millwall and Coventry all ahead of the Baggies at the moment, with two play-off places up for grabs.

So, it promises to be a nervy afternoon for all connected to West Brom, although boss Carlos Corberan can at least send the side out knowing they have to pick up three points to have any chance.

But, writing in his Sky Sports column, pundit Prutton went for a 2-1 victory for Swansea.

Russell Martin’s men are sure to provide a stern test for Albion, as whilst they have come up short in their play-off push, they are unbeaten in their last eight games, which includes six wins.

Therefore, they will be keen to extend that run on the final day, and it could be the last fans see of Ryan Manning and Joel Latibeaudiere in a Swansea shirt, as both are out of contract in the summer.

Tough final day awaits for West Brom

Even though Corberan’s side will be glad to be going into the final day with a chance of reaching the top six, the reality is that this is a very tough task. As mentioned, Swansea are flying right now, and they’re a side that can cause you trouble with their ability to keep the ball, so Corberan knows it’s going to be a tough test.

Nevertheless, Albion have shown character over the past few months, and they will still believe it’s possible. Of course, the fans will be keeping an eye on scores from across the league, but Corberan will just want to make sure his side get the win, as it would be a major regret if results do go the way they wanted, but they haven’t won.

Most will agree with Prutton that it’s going to be a close game, and you wouldn’t be surprised if it was decided by a single goal on what will be an exciting day in the Championship.