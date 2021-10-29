Sky Sports pundit shares prediction ahead of Swansea City vs Peterborough United

After a struggling start to the new campaign, Swansea City have now found their feet, and have put in some excellent performances of late.

The Swans have only lost once on home soil this season, and have won their last three matches at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Fans have had to be patient with Russell Martin’s possession-based style of football, and it now appears that they are starting to see the rewards on the pitch and in their results.

The Swans host a Peterborough United side tomorrow afternoon who have won their last two Championship games, and whilst they will be well aware of the quality that Swansea possess, they will still travel with confidence.

The first of those two wins was a 2-1 victory at Hull City, with the three points being their first away from home all season.

Issuing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton believes that Swansea will edge this contest 2-1.

The verdict

Peterborough will feel revitalised after two good performances and subsequent results, but this Swansea test should prove to be one of their toughest games yet.

However, it is difficult to see it being just one-way traffic, and instead, a close, tightly-contested game is certainly the best shout when it comes to these two sides.

Swansea are just four points from the Championship play-offs at the moment, and that will be the ultimate objective as the season progresses.

Peterborough will be resilient and confident, but Swansea should have enough firepower and attacking talent to win this contest.