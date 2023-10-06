Highlights Sunderland's recent good form, including five wins in six games, positions them as favorites in their upcoming match against Middlesbrough.

Middlesbrough, with three consecutive victories under Michael Carrick, are confident but face a tough challenge against Sunderland.

David Prutton predicts a thrilling 3-2 win for Sunderland, praising their young and attacking style of play, while acknowledging Middlesbrough's recent improvements.

David Prutton believes Sunderland will continue their good form by beating a resurgent Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon.

Sunderland find their form as they push for promotion

Tony Mowbray has done a remarkable job since he was named as Alex Neil’s successor, with the Black Cats reaching the play-offs last season, although they were beaten over two legs by Luton Town.

Therefore, there was a lot of optimism heading into the current campaign, and, after a mixed start, Sunderland are starting to show why.

A 2-0 success against Watford last time out made it five wins in six for the Wearside outfit, meaning they had into the weekend sitting fourth in the table.

Middlesbrough make the short trip in high spirits

Boro were another side who were tipped to be in the mix for promotion before a ball was kicked this season, but they had failed to live up to expectations in the opening month or two.

However, in hindsight, a slow start was to be expected, as Michael Carrick had to oversee a huge turnover of players in the summer, with influential figures such as Ryan Giles, Aaron Ramsey, Cameron Archer and Chuba Akpom all departing during the previous window.

Pleasingly for Carrick, things finally seem to be clicking, as they have picked up ten points from their past four games, which includes three consecutive victories.

So, Boro make the short trip to Sunderland with real confidence, even if they know that it will be a very tough game.

What has David Prutton said about the game?

On paper, this looks like a tough game to call, with two good sides who are in good form, but home advantage means that Sunderland are likely to start as favourites.

And, writing in his regular Sky Sports column, pundit Prutton feels that Mowbray’s side will edge it, in what could be a thriller.

“Sunderland at their free-flowing best are one of the most enjoyable teams to watch in the league. They have a young side who have been given the platform and confidence to play with freedom in attack. When it works it is a joy.

“Middlesbrough have a renewed sense of optimism after three wins on the bounce. They are climbing the table again and look sharp under Michael Carrick, but I can't back against Sunderland right now. 3-2.”

How important is this Sunderland vs Middlesbrough game?

Of course, this isn’t the biggest game in the north-east for Sunderland, but there is still a rivalry with Middlesbrough, and it will be played out in front of a packed crowd, which includes a sell-out from Boro.

So, it’s a massive occasion anyway, but it has extra significance given the state of the table. Sunderland will want to close the gap on the top two, and they know the importance of maintaining the momentum that they have built over the past months or so.

Meanwhile, Boro know they have work to do to get back in the play-off picture, and they will see this as a real statement victory if they can get the points at Sunderland.