David Prutton believes that Sunderland will keep their play-off hopes alive by beating Birmingham City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Promotion still possible for Sunderland

A 1-0 win at Cardiff City last time out was just the second time in the last ten games that the Wearside outfit have picked up maximum points in the Championship. Yet, they remain in the hunt for a top six finish, sitting just four points away from Blackburn and Millwall, who occupy the final two play-off spots.

But, with just five games to go, Tony Mowbray’s side know there is very little margin for error, as they look to close the gap.

And, writing in his Sky Sports column, pundit Prutton believes that the Wearside outfit will get the win they need, as he went for a 2-1 home success.

Even though this game undoubtedly means more for the hosts in terms of the table, they will face a Blues side that heads up north full of confidence.

John Eustace’s men had been flirting with relegation earlier this year, but they have found form at the right time, and a run of four games without defeat has ended any concerns of Blues dropping down to League One.

Despite that, they will still be keen to extend their unbeaten period, and Eustace will be buoyed by the fact that Dion Sanderson and Troy Deeney are expected to be in contention after injury issues.

The reverse fixture at St. Andrew’s ended in a 2-1 win for Sunderland, who took the points thanks to goals from Ellis Simms and Amad Diallo.

Sunderland vs Birmingham should be a close contest

Most will agree with Prutton’s assessment here that this is a game likely to be decided by a single goal at best, as Sunderland have struggled at times without Ross Stewart this season, whilst Blues can be a tough nut to crack due to their organisation and tactical approach under Eustace.

Nevertheless, Sunderland still have a lot of talent in the squad, with the likes of Jack Clarke, Amad Diallo and Patrick Roberts all capable of changing a game at this level when they’re on form. So, Blues will have to be at their best to shut them out, and they will be coming up against a vocal home support.

Ultimately, this is a game Sunderland need to win, and Mowbray will hope his side can make it a double over Birmingham this season.