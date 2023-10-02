Highlights Stoke City picked up a crucial win at Bristol City, coming from two goals down, and will be buoyed by this victory when playing against Southampton.

Southampton ended their poor form with an impressive 3-1 win against Leeds, moving them back into the top half of the league.

David Prutton predicts a close game with Southampton winning 2-1, and both teams will be looking to build momentum from their recent wins.

David Prutton has backed Southampton to make it back-to-back victories when they take on Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium on Tuesday night.

Stoke City end poor run with remarkable win

Firstly, starting with the hosts, it had been a very underwhelming start to the campaign for Alex Neil’s side.

After an incredibly busy summer, where wholesale changes were made, a degree of patience was going to be needed, and it had been a tough opening few months for the Potters.

However, they picked up a crucial three points at Bristol City on Saturday, with Stoke coming from two goals down to leave Ashton Gate with the win, and the victory was sealed by academy graduate Nathan Lowe.

It wasn’t all good news for Neil though, as Lynden Gooch and Michael Rose joined a growing injury list, which has left the Potters looking weak in certain areas.

Nevertheless, they will be buoyed by the win against the Robins ahead of Saints’ visit.

Southampton bounce back against Leeds

Like their opponents on Tuesday, Southampton went into the weekend in poor form, having suffered four consecutive losses.

That had brought pressure on Russell Martin, who is expected to guide the south coast side back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

So, a home fixture against Leeds didn’t look what they needed right now, but Saints were impressive, racing into a three-goal lead by the 35th minute, and they held on for a 3-1 win that moved them back into the top half, and three points from the play-off places.

Now, it’s about building on that, and Martin will hope the standards are maintained when they make the trip to Staffordshire.

What has David Prutton said about the game?

This seems like a tough one to call on paper, so it’s perhaps no surprise that Prutton believes this is a game that will be decided by a single goal, as he went for a 2-1 Southampton success in his Sky Sports online column.

“I don’t think many saw Stoke’s comeback at Bristol City happening. In no kind of form at all, two goals down, to battle to a 3-2 win was some performance from Alex Neil’s side.

“What a performance and result that was for Southampton against Leeds. It was badly needed for Russell Martin, but they need to build some momentum now. I reckon they’ll bag the win at the bet365. 1-2.”

How important is the Stoke vs Southampton game?

Even at this early stage, this seems like a very big fixture for both, as there’s no denying both sides are underachieving.

Stoke were hoping to be in the mix for the play-offs come May, yet they’re 16th, whilst 10th placed Southampton were expected to be competing for a top two spot.

Of course, it’s far too soon to write any side off, but these two won’t want to let the gaps to the top sides in the league get any bigger. That makes this game an interesting one, and both will be desperate to build momentum from their weekend games, which they will hope provides a springboard for more positivity.