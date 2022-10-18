Sky Sports pundit shares prediction ahead of Stoke City vs Rotherham United

David Prutton has backed Stoke City to continue their good run of form when they take on Rotherham United at the Bet365 Stadium tonight.

After a slow start under Alex Neil, impressive back-to-back wins against Sheffield United and Preston have lifted the mood around the club and they will look to continue their climb up the table against the Millers.

However, it won’t be easy for the Potters, as the Yorkshire outfit go into the game on the back of a first win for boss Matt Taylor against Huddersfield Town last time out.

Nevertheless, writing in his regular column, Sky Sports pundit Prutton has gone for a narrow home success as he predicted a 2-1 win for Stoke.

The last time Rotherham made the trip to Staffordshire it ended in an entertaining 3-3 draw, which extended Stoke’s unbeaten run against the side to five games in all competitions.

Despite their decent start to the campaign, the Millers are yet to win away from home in the Championship this season, although they have drawn three of their five games on the road, scoring just once.

Have any of these 20 current or ex-Stoke City players ever played for a German club?

1 of 20 Erik Pieters Yes No

The verdict

Most will expect this to be a tight game and it really wouldn’t be a surprise if it was settled by a single goal.

Given the fact Rotherham are newly-promoted, Stoke will start as favourites and they will fancy their chances after the past two results which has given the team some welcome momentum going into this one.

So, it will be interesting to see how this plays out, with the Championship likely to take shape in the coming weeks.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.