Sky Sports pundit shares prediction ahead of Stoke City vs Birmingham City

David Prutton believes that Birmingham City will pick up a point when they make the short trip to Stoke City this afternoon.

The hosts are currently 17th in the table, four places behind Blues, but they can leapfrog John Eustace’s side if they can pick up just a third home win of the campaign in the league this season.

However, it won’t be easy against a Blues side that have been suffered just one defeat in six.

Therefore, it’s hard to separate the sides and Sky Sports pundit went for a 1-1 draw in his regular Sky Sports prediction column.

A point each wouldn’t be too much of a shock in this fixture as three of the last four games have ended all square between Stoke and Blues, including both games last season, which included an entertaining 2-2 draw at the Potters home ground.

Alex Neil’s men go into the game on the back of a much-needed victory against Wigan last time out, whilst Birmingham picked up a point at home to Millwall in a dull draw.

The verdict

This seems like a very tough game to call, so there won’t be too many who disagree with Prutton when he says it could be a draw.

Furthermore, both sides are generally quite solid and they lack a ruthless edge in front of goal, so you wouldn’t expect this to be a classic and a high scoring encounter.

So, it will be interesting to see how it plays out and it would be a crucial three points if either side can get the victory.

