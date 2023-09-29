Highlights Southampton has struggled in recent weeks, suffering four straight defeats and falling down the table. The pressure is on for manager Russell Martin to turn things around.

David Prutton has backed Leeds United to inflict a fifth consecutive defeat on Southampton when the two sides meet on Saturday afternoon.

Southampton look to bounce back after difficult run

Russell Martin had appeared a shrewd appointment for Saints after a positive start to the campaign, with the side having picked up ten points from their first four games. As well as that, the group seemed to have adapted to the specific methods the new boss has.

However, the past month has been really tough for Southampton, as they followed up thrashings at the hands of Sunderland and Leicester with narrow defeats to Ipswich and Middlesbrough.

As a result, they have fallen down the table, and whilst Martin’s job isn’t at risk, he is being questioned by the fans, who understandably expect to bounce back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

So, the spotlight is on the ex-Swansea chief, and he will be demanding a response from his side, even if he knows it’s going to be a tough challenge against a Leeds side that have started to click.

Leeds head to Southampton in good form

Leeds’ start has been the complete opposite to Southampton, as they endured a slow start before improving considerably in recent weeks, and they’re actually unbeaten in six in the Championship.

Worryingly for the rest of the league, Daniel Farke seems to have found a settled unit now, and they head to the south coast having kept four successive clean sheets.

The squad is also packed with quality in the final third, and they can welcome Patrick Bamford back to the squad for the game at St. Mary’s Stadium, with the striker now available for selection after a hamstring injury.

But, the Whites are without a few influential players, with Djed Spence and Wilfried Gnonto having suffered issues that will keep them out until after the October international break.

What has David Prutton said about the Southampton vs Leeds game?

The form book would suggest an away win is the most likely outcome here, although Southampton will feel that they have a squad that is capable of beating any side in the league on their day, particularly at home.

Nevertheless, they need to raise their standards given the poor displays in recent weeks, and, even at this early stage, it seems as though the pressure is on.

Sky Sports pundit Prutton, who played for both clubs during his career, isn’t giving Southampton much hope though, as he went for an away victory in his online column.

“Russell Martin is under real pressure now. Four defeats on the bounce is unacceptable for Southampton in this league. Even if it is early days. They don’t seem to be learning their lessons in defence, either.

“Leeds will be keen to capitalise. Their front four in full flow is a joy to behold, and if there is an early goal it could get messy at St Mary’s. Away win. 1-3.”

This was a Premier League fixture last season, with the game at Southampton ending 2-2, and Leeds won 1-0 at Elland Road.