Sky Sports pundit shares prediction ahead of Sheffield Wednesday’s trip to Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn Rovers will be hoping they can put together a positive run of results heading into the New Year, starting against Sheffield Wednesday on Boxing Day.

Rovers are currently sat 11th in the Championship table after they were beaten 1-0 by Stoke City in their most recent match, which means that the Lancashire-based side have won just once in their last five games in the second-tier.

They’ll be eager to turn around that poor run of form at the earliest of opportunities, and they’ll fancy their chances of coming away with three points to show for their efforts on Boxing Day against Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls are currently sat 23rd in the second-tier standings, and are four points adrift of safety, after picking up a much-needed win over Coventry City in their most recent fixture.

Sky Sports’ EFL pundit David Prutton issued his thoughts ahead of the match at Ewood Park, and predicted that Tony Mowbray’s side will run out narrow 2-1 winners.

“Blackburn suffered a tough narrow defeat at Stoke, and will want to bounce back after a rare occasion in which they didn’t score.

“Sheffield Wednesday got a massive win last weekend. Could this be the belated start of the Tony Pulis era? I think they will be okay overall, but Rovers might just be too good for them.”

A win for Blackburn could see them move to within two points of the play-off positions, although they’ll be well-aware of the threat posed by Tony Pulis’ side on Saturday.

Did these 20 things happen to Blackburn Rovers in 2020 or not? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 20 Won three straight games? Yes No

The Verdict:

I have to agree with his prediction here.

I still think Sheffield Wednesday are going to struggle for points until they’ve got new signings in the door in January, so I can’t see them picking up anything against Blackburn.

Tony Mowbray’s side have impressed me this season, and I can see them causing the Owls a number of problems on Boxing Day with their talent in attacking areas.

I’m going for a comfortable 2-0 win for Blackburn here, and they need to stay in touch with the play-off chasing sides near them in the Championship table.