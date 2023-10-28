Highlights Sheffield Wednesday's winless streak is expected to continue as former player David Prutton predicts they will only manage a draw against Rotherham on Sunday.

Sheffield Wednesday's poor performance has placed them at the bottom of the Championship, 11 points from safety, resulting in a managerial change.

Both Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham are struggling to score goals, making a low-scoring draw a likely outcome for their upcoming match.

David Prutton believes Sheffield Wednesday’s winless run will continue, as he backed his former club to pick up just a point against Rotherham on Sunday.

Sheffield Wednesday seeking first Championship win

The optimism and euphoria that was around Hillsborough back in May when they beat Barnsley to win the play-offs has completely disappeared, with the Owls rock bottom of the Championship and without a win.

Incredibly, after just 13 games, Wednesday are already 11 points from safety, and the club have already made a managerial change, with Danny Rohl replacing Xisco Munoz.

The new boss hasn’t had the desired impact just yet, having lost his first two games, although supporters understand that the German needs time to get ideas across to the players.

After making trips to Watford and then Plymouth, this will be Rohl’s first fixture at home, and he will be demanding a big performance from his side, who have failed to score in their past six games.

Rotherham look to build on Coventry win

Many expected a tough campaign for the Millers, who have a budget that is smaller than the vast majority in the league - and that’s proven to be the case so far.

Matt Taylor’s side have picked up nine points from 12 games, which has left them five points behind Huddersfield, who are one place above the relegation zone.

However, they will take encouragement from the fact they are unbeaten in two, which includes an impressive 2-0 success over Coventry last time out.

That will provide a much-needed confidence boost ahead of the trip to Wednesday, and Taylor is sure to keep the changes to a minimum as he looks to build momentum.

What result did David Prutton predict?

Given how much these two teams have struggled, it’s perhaps no surprise that Prutton can’t pick a winner, as he went for a 0-0 draw in his regular prediction column.

Unfortunately, it’s hard to argue with his assessment that it will be a low-scoring affair, as these two sides are the lowest scorers in the division.

Wednesday, who have failed to score in their past six games, have found the net just five times, with Rotherham on a slightly more respectable nine so far.

How important is this Sheffield Wednesday vs Rotherham game?

Even though we’re only in late October, this feels like a massive game for both, as they’re already in a situation where they need to get points on the board.

The outlook for Wednesday is obviously more desperate, and it will be hard to make a case for them to survive if they don’t get the victory here.

Also, it’s key for Rohl that he gets the fans on side quickly, as he looks to implement his new ideas, and that will be done by winning games.

Meanwhile, Rotherham want to cut that gap to Huddersfield, and, like the hosts, they will see this as a great opportunity for three points.

You also can’t underestimate what back-to-back wins would do for the group in terms of increasing the belief as they look to secure another year in the second tier.