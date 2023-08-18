Highlights David Prutton predicts a 1-0 victory for Preston in their match against Sheffield Wednesday.

Sheffield Wednesday's poor start to the Championship season means Xisco Munoz will be desperate to get a win.

Despite their struggles, Sheffield Wednesday has a strong record against Preston at Hillsborough, winning six of the last seven home matches against them.

David Prutton believes that Sheffield Wednesday’s poor return to the Championship will continue against Preston on Saturday, as he backed the visitors to pick up three points.

Sheffield Wednesday endure tough Championship return

It has been a hectic summer for the Owls, who won promotion in dramatic fashion last season. After a remarkable comeback against Peterborough in the play-off semi-final, Wednesday beat rivals Barnsley thanks to a stoppage time extra-time goal from Josh Windass at Wembley.

Despite the euphoria that followed promotion, boss Darren Moore has since left the club, with Xisco Munoz named as his replacement.

And, it’s been a tough start for the former Watford chief, as the Yorkshire side lost on the opening day to Southampton, before they were beaten 4-2 by Hull City last time out in what was a very concerning display.

Preston head to Hillsborough with hope

Meanwhile, it’s a different story for North End. Ryan Lowe was frustrated his side couldn’t sustain a promotion push last season, but they will hope to be in the mix come May next year.

It’s been a positive start on that front, with Preston picking up four points from their opening two games, which includes a win at home to Sunderland last time out.

Lowe, who played for Wednesday in his playing days, is hoping to do more business before the deadline, but Preston will make the trip to Hillsborough feeling that they can get a positive result to build on what has been a good start.

David Prutton predicts Sheffield Wednesday vs Preston result

Even though it’s a small sample size, the form book does suggest an away win, and former Owls player Prutton went for a 1-0 Preston victory in his regular Sky Sports prediction column.

Many will agree with the pundit that it’s likely to be a close game, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if it was decided by a single goal, and Munoz will hope that a vocal home crowd can help them as they prepare for a tough clash.

Despite Wednesday’s struggles in the opening two games, they can take encouragement from a very good record against North End at Hillsborough, with the hosts having won six of the last seven against Preston on their own turf.

Can Xisco Munoz get his first win as Wednesday boss?

There’s no doubt the pressure going into this game is on Munoz. Of course, that’s not to say he is already fighting for his job, but he has taken over a big club, and he knows that to be successful he needs to get everyone on side - which will be done by winning games.

Fans will recognise that Munoz needs to bring in more of his own signings, with some progress having been made recently, but there’s still more work to be done ahead of the deadline.

With games against Leeds, Ipswich and Middlesbrough in the near future, Wednesday will want to get points on the board as soon as possible going into that period.