Sheffield Wednesday will be seeking their first win of the season when they take on former boss Darren Moore and his Huddersfield Town side on Saturday.

Sheffield Wednesday prepare for first game after Xisco Munoz exit

Once again, it has been a hectic week for the Owls, who lost at West Brom on Tuesday to continue what has been a dismal start to the campaign.

That left the side on two points from ten games, so it was no surprise that the decision was made to sack Xisco Munoz.

A replacement hasn’t been named yet, with Neil Thompson leading the side into the crucial game against the Terriers, who are sitting just above the relegation zone themselves.

It remains to be seen whether influential duo Barry Bannan and Josh Windass are involved, but Wednesday will be desperate for the duo to return given their importance to the team.

Darren Moore set for Hillsborough return

Just months after taking Wednesday back to the Championship after a dramatic win at Wembley, Moore will be in the away dugout at Hillsborough today, which few would’ve imagined back then.

Moore returned to management with Huddersfield, and he has picked up two points from his first three games, with his only defeat coming in alarming fashion as they were beaten 4-1 by Birmingham in the week.

So, whilst it’s sure to be an emotional day for Moore, he will be focused on his new club, as they look to pull clear of the bottom three and start looking up the table.

What has David Prutton said about Sheffield Wednesday vs Huddersfield?

Munoz’s departure is likely to lift the mood around Wednesday somewhat, but the fans are still understandably furious with the owner, and with how the team have performed so far this season.

Therefore, Huddersfield will hope to take advantage of any nerves within the home side, and, writing in his regular online column, former Owls' midfielder turned Sky Sports pundit Prutton went for a narrow away win.

“Sheffield Wednesday have parted company with Xisco Munoz, and it didn't come as a huge surprise after such a dreadful opening to the season. Two points from 10 games will get any manager sacked in this league.

“Huddersfield need to bounce back after their thumping at Birmingham in midweek. Darren Moore wouldn't say it out loud, but inside he'll be very keen to get a result over his old side. I think he will as well. 0-1.”

How important is this Sheffield Wednesday vs Huddersfield game?

Even at this early stage of the season, this feels like a huge fixture for Wednesday, as they need to change the mood around the club, and they have to cut the seven-point gap to 21st place.

As well as that, Huddersfield are a side that they will be looking to finish above, so, even though it’s just the 11th game, you would put this in the ‘must-win’ category.

Of course, the issues at Wednesday run deeper than just the head coach, but a victory would be a great boost for whoever the next head coach is.

Moore’s return to the Owls adds another intriguing factor to this game, and he will no doubt be keen to get one over his old club, as Prutton says. Huddersfield need the points themselves though, and he is seeking his first win for his new side.