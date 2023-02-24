Sky Sports pundit shares prediction ahead of Sheffield United vs Watford

David Prutton believes Sheffield United’s stuttering form will continue when they take on Watford as he predicted a draw at Bramall Lane.

The Blades have picked up four points from their past four games, which includes successive defeats, one of which was against automatic promotion rivals Middlesbrough, which means they are now just four points clear of the Teesside outfit.

So, the pressure is building for the Blades and they face a Watford side that got back on track with a 3-2 victory over West Brom on Monday to move to seventh in the table.

Therefore, it promises to be a close game between two good sides and Prutton went for a point apiece in his Sky Sports column.

“There will be nerves now at Bramall Lane. A gap that once seemed almost unassailable has now shrunk to just four points, even with a game in hand that is nothing in this league.

“Watford got back to winning ways on Monday night. They pushed Burnley right to the edge at Turf Moor not too long ago and took a draw, and I fancy them to do the same here. 1-1.”

The verdict

This is a massive game for both teams and there is now a bit of pressure for Sheffield United as they try and keep clear of Middlesbrough in the race for the top two.

Of course, they won’t be panicking and there is still a lot of quality in the side but the same can be said for Watford, who will hope the win over Albion can be the catalyst for a good run.

Most would agree with Prutton here that it will be close and it will be interesting to see how it plays out.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.