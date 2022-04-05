Sky Sports pundit shares prediction ahead of Sheffield United vs QPR

David Prutton believes Sheffield United will get back on track with a win when they take on Queens Park Rangers at Bramall Lane this evening.

A 1-0 loss at Stoke City last time out has halted the Blades’ promotion push, although they are just one point away from the top six.

And, whilst they are coming up against an R’s side that are just two points and one place behind them, the Londoners are on a terrible run of form, having suffered three defeats on the spin.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that Sky Sports pundit Prutton went for a home victory as he made his prediction in his regular column.

“Sheffield United are suffering from a lack of consistency right now, and it’s why they are still on the outside of the play-offs looking in.

“QPR have fallen off a cliff. They need to turn it around if they are to get back into the top six, but it’s hard to see where results will come for them right now. I don’t see it coming from Bramall Lane. 2-1.”

Paul Heckingbottom’s men know they will move into the top six for 24 hours at least with a win.

11 quickfire quiz questions about Sheffield United’s stadium that all Blades supporters should get correct

1 of 11 What is the capacity of the stadium? 27,450 29,250 32,050 34,560

The verdict

This feels like a great opportunity for Sheffield United to get back to winning ways as they are at home against an R’s side that are really struggling right now.

So, many will agree with Prutton’s here but QPR will also feel they have a chance as the Blades are missing a few key players through injury.

Either way, given their position, everyone can see how big this game is and if there is a loser then they will be struggling to make the top six given the number of games left after this.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.