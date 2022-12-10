Sky Sports pundit shares prediction ahead of Sheffield United vs Huddersfield Town

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has backed Sheffield United to take all three points against Huddersfield Town at Bramall Lane this afternoon.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side have enjoyed a fine season so far, and they sit second in the table ahead of the Championship restart, whilst the Terriers are bottom, even if they have picked up four points from their previous two games.

Nevertheless, many will see this as a home banker and Prutton isn’t any different, as the pundit went for a relatively comfortable success when writing in his regular Sky Sports column.

“What we’ve seen at times from Sheffield United has been scintillating this season, such as that demolition job on Burnley we saw live on Sky.

“This is an extremely tough game for Huddersfield Town. It’s a big game and it will be the first time the fans have been back in a few weeks so we can expect a pretty hefty crowd to roar the Blades towards what should be a victory. 2-0.”

The Blades will move to the top of the table for Saturday night at least if they win by two goals.

The verdict

Even though Huddersfield have shown fight and spirit under Mark Fotheringham in their past few games, most will agree with Prutton here that there is simply a gulf in class between the two.

The table after the first 21 games reflects that and there’s no denying that it’s going to be a huge test for the Terriers.

But, we’ve seen a few shock results this season and the beauty of the Championship is its unpredictability, and you can be sure that Fotheringham is confident his side can spring a surprise in the derby.

