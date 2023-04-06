David Prutton believes that Reading’s winless run will continue when they host Birmingham City on Good Friday.

Off-field issues force Reading into relegation battle

This fixture has added importance for the Royals after they were hit with a six-point deduction this week that has left them just one point above the relegation zone. It had been hanging over Paul Ince’s side for a few weeks, with official confirmation now coming, knocking Reading down to 20th in the table.

The punishment will have infuriated Ince and the fans alike, as it’s down to the fact that the club didn’t follow an agreed plan with the EFL due to previous issues that they had been charged for. But, the decision has been made now, leaving them in a worrying position with just seven games to go.

Therefore, they will see this game as a must-win, as Birmingham’s recent improvements, having won three in four, means they are clear of the relegation zone, so they head to Berkshire with little to play for in theory.

Nevertheless, that recent form shows the ability that’s within John Eustace’s squad, and, writing in his Sky Sports column, pundit Prutton feels that Blues will pick up another decent result, as he went for a 2-2 draw.

The previous meeting between the two sides this season proved to be a very entertaining clash, as Blues picked up the three points thanks to a 3-2 victory over Reading at St. Andrew’s, which saw them race into a three goal lead inside 36 minutes. They will also take encouragement from their decent record at Reading, as they’ve won five of the last eight league games as the away side in this fixture.

Not much to separate Reading and Birmingham

Without the points deduction, Reading would go into the game sitting just two points behind Birmingham City, which says a lot about how evenly matched these sides are. With that in mind, you can understand why Prutton is going for a draw, and there won’t be many who will strongly oppose him here.

Whether it will be as exciting a game as he predicts remains to be seen, although the reverse fixture was an exciting encounter, as Blues edged it.

Whilst some may feel Reading are favourites due to the home advantage, their recent form is a worry, and the off-field issues this week means the pressure has really ramped up on Ince’s side, who need to get back into the mind-set of scrapping for every point.