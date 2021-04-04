Sky Sports pundit shares prediction ahead of Nottingham Forest vs QPR

Nottingham Forest will look to make it successive victories when they welcome QPR to the City Ground tomorrow, but Sky Sports pundit David Prutton doesn’t think the Reds will pick up maximum points.

That’s after the former midfielder went for a 1-1 draw when he made his predictions in his regular Sky Sports column.

Chris Hughton’s side will go into the game full of confidence after they fought to beat Cardiff City in the Welsh capital on Good Friday, with James Garner getting the only goal.

However, it’s not going to be easy, as they are up against a QPR side that have been flying in 2021, which is why Prutton expects them to avoid defeat.

Mark Warburton’s outfit have won four of their last six games, including a resounding 3-0 success against Coventry City last time out.

This had been a fixture that the R’s were desperately bad in over the years, but they ended a remarkable winless run by picking up three points in 2018 at the City Ground.

The earlier meeting between the sides saw the Londoners win 2-0.

Did these 25 players make more or less than 100 Nottingham Forest appearances?

1 of 25 Did Robert Earnshaw feature in more or less than 100 Forest games? More Less

The verdict

This is going to be a close game, and many would agree that it could easily be a draw.

Forest have become a lot harder to beat in recent weeks under Hughton, with the team looking well organised and they have a threat in the final third.

Meanwhile, a productive January window has transformed QPR, who are now playing good football and they will head to the East Midlands in high spirits. So, it should be an interesting watch.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.