Sky Sports pundit shares prediction ahead of Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City

David Prutton has backed former club Nottingham Forest to continue their fine form when they take on Coventry at the City Ground this evening.

The Reds have been flying since Steve Cooper was appointed, and they are unbeaten in eight, including three successive wins, after a thumping 4-1 win at Blackpool last time out. That result leaves Forest one point away from the top six going into the fixture.

Meanwhile, the Sky Blues are without a win in three and they know they need a victory to keep alive their faint play-off hopes.

However, it will be tough against an in-form Forest outfit and Sky Sports pundit Prutton has gone for a home win in his regular prediction column.

“Nottingham Forest were so clinical against Blackpool at the weekend, and it was a massive benefit for them to essentially get the game won in the first half.

“Coventry still have a glimmer of hope at reaching the play-offs, but likely need to have a perfect end to the season to get there. They will give a good showing as ever, but ultimately think they’ll fall short. 2-0.”

Can you name which club Nottingham Forest signed these 25 non-British players from?

1 of 25 Radoslaw Majewski Legia Warsaw Polonia Warsaw Lech Poznań Spartak Moscow

The verdict

Even though Coventry are a good side that are capable of getting big results, there won’t be too many disagreeing with Prutton’s call here.

Forest are playing superbly well at the moment and there is a real confidence and belief around the club that this is the year they can return to the top-flight.

So, with the backing of another packed out home crowd, they are understandably favourites and they will be desperate to continue their good run when they come up against Mark Robins’ side.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.