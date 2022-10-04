Sky Sports pundit shares prediction ahead of Norwich City’s trip to Reading

David Prutton believes Reading and Norwich City will pick up a point each from tonight’s clash at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

It promises to be an exciting game with the third-placed Royals hosting the Canaries, who are one place and two points above them in the table.

Paul Ince’s side have been the surprise package in the Championship this season and their home form has been key to that, with no side in the league having collected more than Reading on their own patch.

And, whilst Norwich make the trip to Berkshire in fine form, Sky Sports pundit Prutton reckons they will have to settle for a point tonight as he made his prediction in his regular column.

“Reading continue to defy expectations as they fly high near the top of the table. Is it time to take them seriously as a promotion prospect? Keep going like they are and you never know!

“Norwich most certainly are. They dug out a narrow win at Blackpool at the weekend to close the gap on Sheffield United at the top. But Reading could well hold them here. 1-1.”

The verdict

There won’t be too many disagreeing with Prutton here as this is a really tough game to call and the table shows that there isn’t much between the sides.

Many would say that Norwich have more quality on paper but the reality is that Reading have been superb at home, so it’s a big test for both this evening.

This is one of the standout fixtures of the night and it will be interesting to see how it plays out.

