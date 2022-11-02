Sky Sports pundit shares prediction ahead of Norwich City vs QPR

David Prutton believes Norwich City and QPR will share the spoils in an entertaining draw at Carrow Road this evening.

The Canaries are two points and one place behind the R’s, with both expecting to be in the mix for promotion to the Premier League come May.

So, it’s a big game for the pair and, perhaps unsurprisingly given the table, Sky Sports pundit Prutton found it hard to separate the sides when making a prediction in his regular online column.

“That was a good performance and result for Norwich against Stoke. Much needed for Dean Smith and Co as their season was starting to go off the rails.

“QPR had a very bumpy night at Birmingham on Friday, but they have always tended to bounce back quickly this season and they’re yet to lose back-to-back games. I think they will with a score draw in a game that should have goals in. 2-2.”

Smith’s side ended a six-game winless run with a win over the Potters on Saturday, whilst Mick Beale’s side are hoping to bounce back from a disappointing display at Birmingham.

The verdict

This is arguably the standout fixture in the Championship tonight and it seems like a real chance for either Norwich or QPR to show why they’re fancied to be going for promotion this season.

As the home side, and considering the resources they have compared to the R’s, the Yellows will be favourites and Smith still needs a victory after coming under pressure following the poor form. Meanwhile, QPR will be keen to rectify the poor showing on Friday.

Ultimately though, it’s a tough one to call but it should be entertaining and you would expect plenty of goals.

