Highlights Millwall's recent form has been challenging, with losses to Coventry City and Ipswich, leaving them 19th in the Championship.

Joe Edwards, Millwall's new manager, is trying to implement a new style of play and balance long-term progress with short-term results.

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton predicts a 1-1 draw between Millwall and Sunderland, highlighting that home advantage makes Millwall a dangerous opponent.

David Prutton believes Sunderland’s recent dip in form will continue as he backed them to pick up just a point from their trip to Millwall this weekend.

Joe Edwards to demand Millwall response

It’s fair to say it’s been an eventful start to life at The Den for Joe Edwards, who was named as Gary Rowett’s successor in November, as he enjoyed a brilliant first game in charge as the Lions hammered Sheffield Wednesday 4-0 away from home.

However, since then, it’s been a lot more challenging. Millwall were comfortably beaten by three goals at home to Coventry City, before they lost 3-1 to Ipswich on Wednesday night in what was a very poor display.

Of course, patience was always going to be required considering the former Chelsea youth coach is trying to implement a new style of play with the Londoners, and it remains to be seen whether this works out.

But, the defeat in Suffolk has left Millwall 19th in the Championship, and Edwards will be aware that he needs to balance that long-term project with the short-term need for results to ensure they aren’t dragged into a relegation battle.

The new boss hasn’t been afraid to make big decisions as he searches for his best XI, and the likes of Jake Cooper and Kevin Nisbet, who started on the bench at Portman Road, will be pushing to start against the Black Cats.

Sunderland stutter in recent weeks

After reaching the play-offs last season, there is an expectation that Sunderland can go again this time around, but they’ve been frustratingly inconsistent.

Tony Mowbray’s young squad are still an exciting watch, but successive defeats, including a disappointing 2-1 loss at home to Huddersfield on Wednesday, has seen the Wearside outfit drop to 11th in the table, four points from the play-off places.

Stretching that back further, Sunderland have picked up just 13 points from ten games, so it’s a worrying trend that needs to be addressed quickly.

Mowbray is sure to make changes from the side that lost against the Terriers, with Alex Pritchard and Bradley Dack two options to come into the XI.

What has David Prutton said about Millwall vs Sunderland?

It’s fair to say the two sides aren’t heading into this fixture in the best form, but they will both see it as a great opportunity to pick up three points, and to get their season going again.

With that in mind, it’s perhaps no surprise that Sky Sports pundit Prutton has been unable to separate the two, as he went for a 1-1 draw to be played out at The Den this weekend when sharing his regular Championship predictions.

The table suggests Sunderland should be slight favourites, but home advantage will make Millwall a dangerous prospect.

When is Millwall vs Sunderland?

The game will be played at The Den on Saturday, December 2, with a 15:00 kick-off.

The last two meetings between the clubs in the capital have ended with 1-1 draws, with Millwall not tasting victory in this fixture since 2004, although it hasn’t been played regularly.