Sky Sports pundit shares prediction ahead of Middlesbrough’s clash with Cardiff City

David Prutton has backed Middlesbrough to continue their unbeaten home run when they take on Cardiff City on Tuesday night.

Despite enduring a poor start to the season, Chris Wilder’s side have won two and drawn two at the Riverside Stadium, which includes a victory against rivals Sunderland last time out.

And, they’re back in action this evening against the Welsh side, with Sky Sports pundit Prutton going for a 2-0 home success in his regular prediction column.

The Bluebirds go to Teesside without a win in five games and they’re currently in the relegation zone, although given the tight nature of the Championship they are just three points away from the top half.

Steve Morison’s side have had their own struggles on the road, as they’ve managed to pick up just one point from their four games, which came as they drew with West Brom at The Hawthorns.

Boro will also take encouragement from the fact that they did the double over Cardiff last season, with the two games ending in 2-0 victories for the north-east outfit.

Have each of these 24 ex-Middlesbrough academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24 Chris Brunt Yes No

The verdict

There won’t be many who disagree with Prutton here as Boro will obviously start as favourites and, as mentioned, they have been good on their own turf this season despite the inconsistency overall.

Plus, Cardiff are struggling away from home which is an issue, but Morison will still believe he has a side that is capable of getting a positive result.

So, it’s an interesting fixture and even at this early stage a win would do a lot for either side.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.