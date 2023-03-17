David Prutton believes Middlesbrough will get back to winning ways when they take on in-form Preston at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday.

Michael Carrick’s side have been flying since he was appointed, but they lost ground in the race for a top two finish in the week as they were held to a draw against Stoke City, whilst rivals Sheffield United won.

With the Blades in FA Cup action this weekend, Boro can close the gap to three points, and writing in his regular online column, pundit Prutton went for a narrow home success.

“That was a disappointing midweek result for Middlesbrough. They dropped points at home to Stoke, and saw Sheffield United win the following night.

“This is a chance to close that, but Preston are in good form and still harbour their own slim play-off hopes after back-to-back wins. Despite their midweek setback, I’ll still back Boro to win here. 2-1.”

As Prutton says, North End will arrive at Teesside in high spirits, as they are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run, which includes consecutive victories. However, they still trail the top six by seven points, so they really need to win with just nine games remaining in the campaign.

The reverse fixture at Deepdale ended in a 2-1 victory for Preston.

The verdict

Most would agree with Prutton that this is going to be a tight game and whilst Boro will understandably be favourites given their position in the table, it’s certainly not going to be easy.

The second half performance against Stoke last time out will have given Carrick food for thought in terms of whether he needs to freshen it up, and Preston will be confident given their recent form.

So, it’s certain to be a tight game and could open up as it progresses, as a draw really doesn’t do much for either side, as they desperately need to win for different reasons.

