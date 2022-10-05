Sky Sports pundit shares prediction ahead of Middlesbrough vs Birmingham City

David Prutton has backed Middlesbrough to get back to winning ways when they take on Birmingham City at the Riverside Stadium this evening.

Boro had been expected to push for promotion this season but they sit in the relegation zone after 11 games, which prompted the hierarchy to sack Chris Wilder.

As a result, coach Leo Percovich will lead the team against Blues tomorrow, with the visitors making the trip up north having picked up an impressive point at Sheffield United last time out.

Despite that, writing in his regular Sky Sports column, Prutton has gone for a home win.

“It wasn’t looking good for Chris Wilder after that result at Coventry on Saturday. It just hasn’t worked out for him on Teesside, which is a shame because hopes were so high there when he took the job.

“Birmingham got a great point at Sheffield United on Saturday. They are ticking along in mid-table for now and unbeaten in four, which will suit them perfectly this season. But teams so often get a result after sacking a manager, and I’ll back Boro to do that. 3-1.”

Which club do these 20 ex-Boro youth players play for now?

1 of 20 Adam Reach Wigan West Brom Luton Stoke

The verdict

It’s going to be very interesting to see how Boro respond without Wilder but it’s clear that the points return they’ve got so far this season is not good enough given the quality in the squad.

So, you can understand why Prutton believes that they will come together against Blues, as they do have potential to get on a good run.

Yet, Birmingham are a tough opponent and the draw at Bramall Lane shows they are capable of getting something this evening.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.