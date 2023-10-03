Highlights Leeds United's good form has been interrupted by a 3-1 defeat at Southampton, leaving them in ninth place, and they will be eager to bounce back against QPR.

QPR has struggled this season and sits in the bottom three, but they have found success on their away matches, giving them some confidence in facing Leeds.

David Prutton predicts that Leeds will secure a relatively comfortable 2-0 victory over QPR, despite their occasional inconsistent performances.

David Prutton believes Leeds United will get back to winning ways against QPR on Wednesday night, although he does think the Londoners will make it difficult for Daniel Farke’s side.

Leeds’ good run comes to an end

It was a hectic summer at Elland Road, from the takeover by 49 Enterprises to Farke’s appointment, and non-stop speculation surrounding their players during the transfer window.

So, there was relief all round when the deadline passed, meaning they could concentrate on the football, and the Whites had started to find form, going six games unbeaten.

However, a 3-1 defeat at Southampton has halted the positive momentum around the club, and it has left Leeds in ninth place, and nine points behind the top two.

Even at this early stage, they won’t want that gap to widen, so they will be keen to get back on track when they host the struggling R’s.

Farke may want to shuffle his pack after the disappointment on the south coast, with Joe Rodon and Luke Ayling just two who could come back into the XI.

QPR looking for more away day joy

The R’s make the trip to Yorkshire sitting in the bottom three of the Championship, but they will take some confidence from the fact they have picked up seven of their eight points on the road.

That includes impressive wins at Cardiff and Middlesbrough, but Leeds are likely to provide a much sterner test.

Given QPR’s struggles, the pressure is building on Gareth Ainsworth though, and he will be keen to get back on track, even in such a difficult environment.

The manner of the defeat to Coventry on Saturday was concerning, and it’s now down to Ainsworth and the group to respond in the right manner.

What has David Prutton said about Leeds vs QPR?

Even after their below-par showing at Southampton, Leeds will start as firm favourites for this one, and there is no doubt there’s a massive difference in resources available to the respective managers.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that Sky Sports Prutton has backed Leeds to pick up maximum points, as he went for a relatively comfortable home win in his prediction column.

“For all the talk of Leeds’ attacking prowess, they still throw in too many performances like the one against Southampton on Saturday. It is holding them back right now.

“It is a decent chance to bounce back on paper, but QPR are much better on the road than they are at home. Gareth Ainsworth can set up a side to frustrate superior opposition, but I still think Leeds should find a way through. 2-0.”

How important is this Leeds vs QPR game?

Even at this early stage of the season, this feels like a pivotal game, particularly for Leeds.

They will have ambitions of finishing in the top two this season, but, as outlined above, they don’t want to let the gap at the top get much bigger. Plus, they need to improve after the disappointing result at Southampton, so the fans will be expecting a response.

As for the R’s, it’s hard to put too much significance on a game at Elland Road, as it’s arguably one of the toughest games you could have.

Nevertheless, they aren’t in a position to write games off, so it’s about setting up with a strategy and doing all they can to pull off what would be a shock result to some.