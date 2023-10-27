Highlights Former club Leeds is expected to respond to their midweek loss by beating Huddersfield Town at Elland Road on Saturday, especially since they have been strong at home.

Huddersfield suffered a disappointing defeat in their last game, and manager Darren Moore will demand a response from his team against Leeds, making changes to the lineup.

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton predicts a 2-0 win for Leeds, as they are favored to win the match against Huddersfield, which is an important game for both teams early in the season.

David Prutton has backed former club Leeds to respond to the midweek loss at Stoke by beating Huddersfield Town at Elland Road on Saturday.

Leeds seeking fourth straight home win

The Whites were expected to be in the mix for promotion this season, and whilst they sit third in the table, the fact they are nine points away from Ipswich, who also have a game in hand, will be a disappointment.

A 1-0 loss to Stoke in the week was hugely frustrating for Daniel Farke’s side, particularly as they had the chance to go ahead from the penalty spot, but Patrick Bamford struck his effort over the bar.

An unfortunate own goal from Pascal Struijk would condemn Leeds to a third loss of the season, but they have the chance to get back on track on Saturday.

Elland Road has been a fortress so far, with Leeds yet to taste defeat on their own patch, which includes three successive victories. So, they will fancy their chances against a struggling Terriers side.

Farke made a few changes in the defeat to Stoke to freshen things up, so he is expected to switch things up again, with Crysencio Summerville certain to start.

Darren Moore to demand Huddersfield response

Huddersfield suffered a hugely disappointing defeat themselves in the week, as they were battered 4-0 by Cardiff City at home.

The manner of the loss will have angered Moore, who has had a difficult start to life as Neil Warnock’s successor. The former Sheffield Wednesday chief has picked up six points from his first six games, which includes just one win.

The performances have been unconvincing in that period as well, although it’s obviously going to take time for Moore to get his ideas across.

Given the defeat to the Bluebirds, Moore is likely to make changes for the trip, with Tom Lees and Josh Koroma pushing for a place in the XI.

What has David Prutton predicted for Leeds vs Huddersfield?

Leeds are firm favourites for this one, and many neutrals will expect them to beat the Terriers with relative ease - and Sky Sports pundit Prutton falls into that bracket.

That’s after he went for a 2-0 win for Leeds against Moore’s men in his regular online column.

Huddersfield have avoided defeat in two of the three away games under the new boss, but this will be a step up in class from the opponents they have played recently.

How important is Leeds vs Huddersfield?

Even at this early stage, this seems like a big game for both sides, and that’s without looking at the derby factor.

For Farke’s side, it’s about putting pressure on Ipswich, as well as consolidating their place in the top six, whilst the fans will rightly be demanding an improvement from the Stoke performance.

It’s a similar story for the Terriers, as the fans were livid in the week, and the players need to be competitive at Elland Road, even if it’s going to be difficult to get a result.

Huddersfield go into the game just one place above the relegation zone, so needless to say they want the win to pull clear, even if they are five points ahead of Rotherham.