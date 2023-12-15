Highlights Leeds United fall ten points behind Ipswich in automatic promotion race after midweek defeat to Sunderland.

Coventry City in good form, earning ten points from their past five games, including a draw against Southampton.

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton predicts a Leeds win, but expects Coventry to put up a competitive fight.

David Prutton believes Leeds United will get back on track by beating Coventry City when they meet at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

Leeds United fall behind in automatic promotion race

Daniel Farke’s side were always expected to be in the mix for automatic promotion this season, and the 41 points they’ve collected from 21 games would normally have them in the top two.

However, with Leicester and Ipswich flying, a midweek defeat to Sunderland left the Whites ten points behind the Tractor Boys.

The manner of the defeat at the Stadium of Light will have concerned the Leeds boss, even if they were by no means outplayed, as they were not at their best against the Black Cats.

That could prompt Farke to make changes, with the likes of Ilia Gruev, Wilfried Gnonto and Jaidon Anthony pushing for a place in the XI against Coventry.

Coventry City head to Elland Road in good form

Whilst the Sky Blues are in the bottom half of the table, they will head up north in good form, having picked up ten points from their past five games.

That includes a creditable 1-1 draw at home to Southampton in the week, which is proof that Mark Robins’ side can mix it with the better sides in the Championship.

They had to do a lot of work out of possession on Wednesday night against the Saints, so it remains to be seen whether the boss decides to rotate ahead of what will be another tough test against Leeds.

David Prutton backs Leeds to beat Coventry

On paper, a trip to Elland Road is one of the worst fixtures you could have in the Championship, as Leeds are unbeaten in ten games, and they’ve won seven on the bounce on their own patch.

So, it’s perhaps understandable that Sky Sports pundit David Prutton went for a Leeds win in his prediction column, although he does believe the Sky Blues will be competitive.

“Leeds have as many points after 21 games as Burnley did last season. The difference is the Clarets did not have to contend with the runaway pace of Leicester and Ipswich, which has made setbacks like the one at Sunderland in midweek seem disastrous.

“Coventry are ticking along and improving. They were held by Southampton in midweek, and it will be interesting to see how much chasing around against the Saints will have taken out of them as they head to Elland Road. But I’m tipping Leeds to bounce back and win. 2-1.”

How important is Leeds vs Coventry?

Leeds have ambitions of catching either Ipswich or Leicester, and even though there are plenty of games to go, they will not want that gap to Ipswich in particular getting any bigger.

Kieran McKenna’s side make the trip to Yorkshire next week, in what is a massive game, but Leeds will know that they need to get three points against Coventry going into that fixture.

Meanwhile, Coventry are certainly looking up the table after they appear to have turned a corner, but they have work to do, as they’re seven points away from Sunderland, who currently occupy the final play-off place.

So, both teams need the points for different reasons, which makes it a very important clash on Saturday.