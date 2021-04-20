Sky Sports pundit shares prediction ahead of huge Rotherham vs Middlesbrough clash

David Prutton is predicting more frustration for Rotherham when they take on Middlesbrough at home tomorrow evening.

Writing in his regular Sky Sports column, the former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder went for a 1-1 draw when Neil Warnock returns to Yorkshire to take on his former club.

“Playing four games in the space of eight days will have taken its toll but Paul Warne will have been disappointed to have only taken four points, particularly given his side only lost the latter two games by a single goal.

“There’s not an awful lot left for Middlesbrough to play for in the closing weeks, but they will still be chasing a win for the first time since March 16 in order to cement a top half finish. Score draw, for me.”

Whilst that would be a decent result in isolation for the Millers, the reality is that they desperately need to start winning games right now if they are to have any chance of surviving.

They are currently four points from safety, although they do have two games in hand on Derby County, who take on Preston this evening.

Meanwhile, Boro head into this clash with one eye on next season already, with the team stuck in mid-table and without a win in five.

The verdict

Most know that tomorrow’s game is going to be a tight one between two very competitive sides.

On one hand, it’s a fixture that certainly means more to the Millers, but the table shows that Boro do have more quality, so you can see why Prutton has gone for a draw.

Ultimately, that’s not a result that Rotherham need, as they must start picking up three points, particularly if Derby get something at Preston later on.

Thoughts? What will the score be? Let us know in the comments below.