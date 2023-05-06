David Prutton believes that Millwall and Blackburn will both miss out on a play-off place on Monday as they share a point apiece from their game.

So much riding on Millwall vs Blackburn

The fixture at The Den is the standout one on the final day of the Championship, as both clubs need to pick up three points as they look to finish in the top six.

For Gary Rowett’s Lions, they’re in the driving seat, knowing a win will guarantee them a play-off place, as they go into the game in sixth place.

Meanwhile, Rovers also must win to have any chance of making the play-offs, although they are reliant on results elsewhere too, as they need Sunderland and West Brom to drop points.

So, both sides will be going all-out for the victory, but, writing in his regular Sky Sports column, Prutton has gone for a draw, and for the pair to miss out on the play-offs.

“Millwall are in the driving seat, and would no doubt have preferred to be playing against a Blackburn side that had nothing to play for, but their late point against Luton in their last game means they are still in with a shot.

“It is so tough to call, but I do think that Millwall will be held by Blackburn. It just has that feel for me. A result that will do nothing for either, and potentially a frantic final 15 as both push for the win.”

The reverse fixture ended in a 2-1 win for Jon Dahl Tomasson’s men at Ewood Park.

Tense afternoon in store for Millwall & Blackburn

This promises to be a nervy afternoon for both clubs, as Blackburn simply have to win, and Millwall will know a draw is unlikely to be enough for them either.

With so much on the line, it’s likely to be a tense, low-scoring game, and Prutton’s prediction of a 1-1 is unlikely to be far off the mark. But, as he acknowledges, that could set up an incredible end to the game where both sides are desperately pushing for the victory that could prolong their season and keep their promotion dream alive.

The fact the two sides are separated by just two points over 45 games shows there’s nothing much between them, and it’s going to be down to who can deal with the pressure in front of an atmospheric crowd at The Den who will do their bit to help Millwall over the line.