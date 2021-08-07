Sky Sports pundit shares prediction ahead of Coventry City vs Nottingham Forest clash

Former Nottingham Forest midfielder David Prutton has backed the Reds to pick up a point from their opening Championship fixture of the season against Coventry City on Sunday.

Chris Hughton is gearing up for his first full season in charge of the East Midlands outfit and the first fixture will see Forest make the short trip to Coventry.

With the hosts playing back in their own city, it’s sure to be a big occasion for the Sky Blues and Prutton is tipping a close game after revealing his prediction in his Sky Sports column.

“It was an excellent return to the Championship for Coventry last season. Consolidation was the aim and they did just that under Mark Robins.

“Chris Hughton has a habit of dragging teams up this league after a quiet start. Nottingham Forest did not pull up any trees under him last season, but after a full pre-season, they should be a different proposition this campaign. That being said, I think the spoils will be shared in this one. 1-1.”

Forest completed a double over Coventry last season, winning both home and away by a 2-1 scoreline.

Did these 25 players make more or less than 100 Nottingham Forest appearances?

1 of 25 Did Robert Earnshaw feature in more or less than 100 Forest games? More Less

The verdict

This is going to be a close game so Prutton’s prediction of a draw is not going to shock anyone here.

Coventry were a good watch last season and they will boosted by home advantage tomorrow, which will be an important factor, even if Forest have a healthy away following that has sold out.

Ultimately, this should be a tight clash and a point each wouldn’t be the worst side for these two clubs.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.