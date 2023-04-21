David Prutton believes that Cardiff City will take a huge step towards safety by beating Stoke City at home on Saturday.

Sabri Lamouchi has made an impact

There’s no denying that the Bluebirds have improved under the guidance of Lamouchi, but they still have a lot of work to do to get over the line, as they’re just two points above the relegation zone, albeit with a game in hand, which is against fellow strugglers Rotherham in the week.

Nevertheless, they will see the fixture against a Stoke side that haven’t won in four games as a great opportunity to pick up three valuable points.

And, writing in his Sky Sports column, Prutton feels Cardiff will grind out a crucial win.

“That was a huge, huge win for Cardiff at Watford. One more victory and that should be them safe you would have thought.

“Stoke have dipped again, and seem to be on summer holiday now. Alex Neil could do with the season ending as soon as possible so he can turn his attention to next year. Cardiff win here for me that should see them safe.”

Despite an impressive run under Alex Neil earlier this year, the Potters have failed to win since a magnificent 4-0 win at Coventry at the start of the month. That includes a disappointing defeat to Wigan last time out.

The reverse fixture between the sides ended in an entertaining 2-2 draw at the Bet365 Stadium.

Cardiff need the points

We’re at the stage of the season where certain teams have little to play for in terms of the table, and Stoke fall into that category. They are comfortably safe but can’t go up, so Alex Neil will already be looking ahead to next season, and he will be keen for the window to come around to reshape the squad.

Of course, they are all professional, and the fans making the trip will demand a performance, but the reality is that Cardiff will have an edge as they’re desperate for the points. Plus, they’ve improved a lot under Lamouchi, so you can understand why Prutton believes they will edge this game.

Ultimately, it will be a competitive game, and it’s a great chance for Cardiff to move closer to safety, and they will head into the game full of confidence after an impressive comeback win at Watford last time out.