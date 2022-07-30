Sky Sports pundit shares prediction ahead of Cardiff City vs Norwich City

David Prutton believes Norwich City will fall to defeat on their return to the Championship against Cardiff City.

The Canaries are seen as one of the favourites to win promotion this season, and they begin the campaign against Steve Morison’s Bluebirds in the Welsh capital.

It has been an extremely busy summer for Cardiff, with Morison overseeing a major overhaul ahead of his first full season in charge. And, writing in his Sky Sports column, Prutton has backed them to get off to the perfect start on the opening day.

“Cardiff boss Steve Morison has been given plenty of room to manoeuvre in the transfer window this summer and he has brought in 10 players as a result, only two of whom have commanded transfer fees. I’m really intrigued as to how the Bluebirds are going to get on in Morison’s first full season in charge.

“Norwich, meanwhile, have looked pretty sharp in pre-season and prioritised attacking reinforcements, with Isaac Hayden and Gabriel Sara sure to offer them a new look going forward. I have to say that I can’t see past Cardiff for this one, though it could well be tight. 2-1.”

The verdict

This is a bold call as whilst Norwich haven’t been too busy in the transfer market, they still have a squad that can do well at this level.

Nevertheless, as Prutton says, it’s an intriguing time to be a Cardiff fan and there will be an optimism around the ground as they wait to see what this new-look team is capable of.

So, it’s sure to be a competitive, close game and if Morison’s men can get a win against Norwich it will be a fantastic start to the season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.