Sky Sports pundit shares prediction ahead of Cardiff City vs Bristol City

David Prutton has backed Bristol City to continue their fine Championship form when they take on rivals Cardiff City on Saturday.

Whilst Nigel Pearson’s men were beaten by Manchester City in the week, they haven’t lost in the league since Boxing Day, so they will fancy their chances against a Bluebirds outfit who sit 21st in the table.

Despite their struggles, Sabri Lamouchi has managed to get a response from the team, as they’ve won two of their last three.

However, writing in his regular Sky Sports prediction column, pundit Prutton believes the Robins will come out on top in the clash.

“You worry a little for Cardiff. They were beaten easily at Norwich last week, and the three sides in the bottom three all have their eyes on them.

“Bristol City lost against Manchester City in midweek in the Cup, but there is no shame in that. They are in good form and on a long unbeaten run in the Championship, and I expect them to extend that against their rivals. 1-2.”

The verdict

The form of Bristol City means that they will probably start this game as favourites but Cardiff have improved under Lamouchi and they will believe they can get a result at home.

The importance of the fixture for the Bluebirds is clear as they need to do all they can to pull clear on the relegation zone.

But, even though it’s not the biggest rivalry for either club, Bristol City would love to pick up the points and leave Cardiff looking nervously over their shoulder as they try to stay up.

