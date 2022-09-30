Sky Sports pundit shares prediction ahead of Burnley’s trip to Cardiff City

David Prutton has backed Burnley to pick up three points from their fixture with Cardiff City in the Welsh capital on Saturday.

Vincent Kompany has enjoyed a positive start to life in charge of the Clarets, with his side sitting fourth in the table having lost just once in the Championship so far.

And, they will come up against a Bluebirds outfit under the guidance of Mark Hudson for the first time, as the former captain was named as Steve Morison’s successor on an interim basis having been on the backroom staff previously.

Yet, Sky Sports pundit Prutton believes it will be a tough first game for Hudson, as he backed Burnley to secure a win in his regular prediction column.

“I must admit I was a little disappointed to see Steve Morison dismissed. Not much surprises me anymore in this league, but considering the job he was given to overhaul the squad and the playing style, it was always going to take time. You just don’t get that in the Championship when you aren’t getting results.

“Burnley have given Vincent Kompany the time to rejig a squad and a style, albeit with more resources, and they are well placed heading into the run up to the World Cup. I fancy them to nick this one. 0-1.”

The verdict

There won’t be many who disagree that this will be a close game and it wouldn’t be a surprise if it was decided by a single goal.

As well as that, Burnley have to be favourites for this because they are playing well on the whole this season, with Kompany getting the squad to buy into his beliefs and they do have quality within the group.

So, it’s a tough first game for Hudson, although his appointment does add a new dynamic to the fixture and it will be interesting to see how it plays out.

