Sky Sports pundit shares prediction ahead of Burnley vs Blackburn

David Prutton believes that Burnley and Blackburn will play out an entertaining draw at Turf Moor this afternoon.

Ever since the Clarets were relegated, this is the fixture that both fans had been looking out for as the clubs look to resume the fierce rivalry that exists between the two.

So, it promises to be an exciting clash, especially with so much riding on the fixture as going into the weekend games it was first against second.

Therefore, the table suggests there’s little to choose between the sides and that’s reflected with Prutton’s prediction, as he went for a draw in his regular column.

“Burnley have had a week to dwell on what went wrong in the second half at Sheffield United. It will have been a real learning experience for Vincent Kompany in what the Championship is like.

“Blackburn continue to pick up wins, and will be flying after their Carabao Cup win at West Ham in midweek. I’ll back them to finally get a first draw of the season! 2-2.”

The verdict

This promises to be a cracking game because there is the local aspect as well as the fact both are pushing for promotion.

Normally picking a draw in the derby can be the easy choice but the reality is that it will be hard to split these as Rovers have constantly proven people wrong this season.

Nevertheless, Vincent Kompany’s side will start as favourites due to their home advantage and they will hope to get a huge win in front of their own support.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.