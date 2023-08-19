Highlights Bristol City has enjoyed a positive start to the season, despite the departure of influential player Alex Scott.

The team's togetherness and ability to score late goals reflect their fighting spirit and strong squad dynamics.

Birmingham City, under new ownership, is also in good form and optimistic heading into the match, making for a competitive clash.

David Prutton has backed Bristol City to continue their good start to the season by inflicting a first defeat of the campaign on Birmingham City.

Bristol City enjoy positive start to the season

It has been a busy summer for Nigel Pearson at Ashton Gate, with the club making some smart signings as they look to strengthen the squad.

However, a high-profile departure followed, with the influential Alex Scott joining Bournemouth for around £25m after an outstanding season last time out where he was named as the Young Player of the Year in the Championship.

Yet, the early signs are positive for life after Scott for the Robins, as they followed up an opening day draw against Preston with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Millwall last week.

The stoppage time goal from Matt James was an example of how this group continue to fight for the end, and whilst Bristol City may not have the individual quality of some rivals in the league, the number of late goals the side score is an example of the togetherness in the squad.

So, the fans will be pleased with how things are shaping up, as they look for a first home win of the season.

Birmingham head to Ashton Gate with real optimism

If things are good for Bristol City right now, it’s on another level at Birmingham, with the fans delighted that the controversial former Chinese owners have left the club.

The buyout from Tom Wagner’s group, which includes NFL legend Tom Brady, has really lifted spirits at St. Andrew’s, which was reflected in a sell-out stadium as they beat Leeds United last week.

The new ownership have backed the boss with some shrewd signings as well, as Blues brought Dion Sanderson back to the club after his successful loan, with Ethan Laird another coup for the Championship side.

That optimism has been backed up by four points from two games, including that late win over Leeds.

Blues boss John Eustace could be in for a busy summer in terms of recruitment with plenty of gaps in his squad to fill.

What has David Prutton said about Bristol City vs Birmingham?

With the two sides having picked up four points from the opening two games, and they have the exact goal difference, it’s fair to say they are evenly matched.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that Sky Sports pundit Prutton is expecting a close game, as he backed Bristol City to emerge victorious by a single goal, as he went for a 1-0 home win in his prediction column.

Of course, Blues fans will dispute that and will feel they can maintain their good form, but it’s sure to be a competitive clash.

The home side won this fixture on each occasion last season, with Bristol City running out 4-2 winners. However, Ashton Gate has been a good venue for Blues in the past, as they won four on the bounce at the stadium before the loss back in January.

When is Bristol City vs Birmingham City?

The game will be played at Ashton Gate on August 19, with a 3pm kick-off. It will not been shown on TV in the UK.