Sky Sports pundit shares prediction ahead of Birmingham City’s trip to Watford

David Prutton believes that Chris Wilder will pick up his first win as Watford boss when they take on Birmingham City this evening.

The former Sheffield United chief was named as Slaven Bilic’s successor last week and has been tasked with guiding the club back to the Premier League this season.

However, he got off to the worst possible start as Watford fell to a disappointing defeat against QPR last time out. Nevertheless, they have a chance to get back on track this evening, as Blues make the trip to Vicarage Road.

And, writing in his regular Sky Sports column, Prutton went for a 2-1 home victory, which would push Wilder’s side closer to the play-off places as we approach a critical period of the campaign.

Even though Blues will start as outsiders, they are buoyed by an important win over Rotherham on Saturday, which eased any relegation fears they may have had.

But, that success came at a cost, as Krystian Bielik was forced off with a nasty facial injury and has emerged as a major doubt for this game.

The game between the sides earlier in the season ended in a 1-1 draw at St. Andrew’s.

The verdict

This is a tough game to call, so most would agree with Prutton in that it’s likely to be decided by a single goal.

On paper, there’s no denying that Watford have the more talented squad but they haven’t been performing for some time now and Wilder didn’t make the instant impact that he would’ve wanted on Saturday, with his team very underwhelming as they lost to the R’s.

So, he will be demanding a response and there’s no doubt that there’s more riding on this for Watford considering Blues moved ten points clear of the relegation zone with their win against the Millers. With John Eustace hindered by a big injury list, the hosts may just have enough to edge this.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.