Sky Sports pundit shares prediction ahead of Birmingham City vs West Brom

David Prutton believes Birmingham City and West Brom will play out a draw at St. Andrew’s this afternoon.

Whilst Aston Villa and Wolves are bigger rivals for the West Midlands pair, this game between the local rivals still promises to be an interesting one.

Lee Bowyer’s Blues side are looking to end the season on a high after a poor recent run, with Albion knowing they need three points if they are to keep alive their faint play-off hopes.

However, Sky Sports pundit Prutton doesn’t believe Steve Bruce’s men will get the victory they want, as he went for a 1-1 draw in his regular predictions column.

The Baggies will be confident going into the clash though, as they’re unbeaten in four games and they produced one of their standout performances of the campaign as they beat Fulham a few weeks ago, before following that up with a last-gasp draw Bristol City.

Plus, they will take encouragement form the fact they won the reverse fixture 1-0 at The Hawthorns thanks to a Karlan Grant goal.

The verdict

There won’t be too many who disagree with Prutton here in that this is sure to be a very close game.

You could argue that Albion have the better squad but their away form is a worry and Blues will certainly feel this is a fixture that they can win, whilst the visitors know there is little room for error if they are to make the top six, which looks highly unlikely in truth.

So, it should be a tight game and the added local derby element adds a bit more to this fixture even if they are not fierce rivals.

