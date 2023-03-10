Sky Sports pundit shares prediction ahead of Birmingham City vs Rotherham

David Prutton believes Birmingham City’s miserable 2023 will continue with defeat to Rotherham at St. Andrew’s on Saturday.

Even though John Eustace’s side are seven points clear of the relegation zone, they’ve won just twice since Christmas and are in danger of getting sucked into a battle to stay up.

So, the game against the Millers, who are a point and a place above them in the table, is a massive one and it seems a good opportunity for Blues to get back on track.

However, Matt Taylor’s side have found form after a productive January window and head to the Midlands having picked up seven points from their last three games.

And, writing in his regular Sky Sports column, Prutton has gone with the form book as he went for a 1-0 away win in this one.

The Yorkshire side will take encouragement from their recent run, whilst they also beat Blues in the reverse fixture earlier in the campaign, as defender Richard Wood scored twice in a 2-0 victory when Paul Warne was in charge.

The verdict

This is a prediction that may slightly surprise a few as Birmingham are at home and will be seen as the slight favourites with some, including the bookmakers.

But, Rotherham are in good form and it’s the opposite for Eustace’s side, who are also having to deal with an injury crisis that has robbed them of several experienced players.

Overall, it’s sure to be a tight, competitive game and you can’t see many goals in this one, so it could easily be decided by a solitary effort.

