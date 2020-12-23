Sky Sports’ pundit shares Middlesbrough promotion prediction as play-off challenge looms

Don Goodman believes that it’s no surprise that Neil Warnock has guided Middlesbrough into play-off contention.

After a disastrous season last term it seemed that this campaign would be built around avoiding a relegation battle and consolidating in a mid-table position.

The reality is far more exciting for supporters.

The Teessiders are sitting in sixth position as we enter the festive period which means that they can finally consider themselves as genuine play-off contenders as we move into the second half of the season.

Warnock has done a wonderful job of rallying the troops since coming into the club, but according to Goodman, we should expect nothing less from the veteran boss.

Speaking on the Sky Sports EFL Podcast, Goodman said: “You shouldn’t really be surprised with how they’re doing.

“It’s been many years since I wrote Neil Warnock off in any scenario. He came into Middlesbrough and it was a case of saving them from relegation from the Championship.

“But he succeeded, and we shouldn’t be surprised.

“This season I think that he might have had half an eye on the play-offs but I think they’re doing even better than Neil Warnock would have imagined.

“The facts are that they’re sixth, they’re five points off an automatic promotion spot and so they’re within touching distance.

“Do I think that they can gate crash the top two? It has to be a no from me.

“They’re in and around where I thought they’d be and have only won two of 11 games against teams in the top half, so that paints a picture that the play-offs are very achievable.

“But I think that automatic promotion is beyond them.

“Don’t take anything away from where they sit and the fantastic job that Neil Warnock is doing.”

The Verdict

Middlesbrough fans just can’t believe how well they’re doing this term.

Neil Warnock has completely transformed the feeling around the club since he took charge and that should not be played down.

A play-off spot would be an outstanding achievement for the club and to even be in contention for the top six would represent a massive overachievement for the campaign.