Sky Sports pundit shares Luton Town vs Preston North End score prediction

Luton Town will be hoping to secure their first Championship victory of the season when they welcome Preston North End to Kenilworth Road tomorrow afternoon.

The Hatters started the campaign with a 0-0 draw with Birmingham City, before playing out a 1-1 draw at Burnley.

Ryan Lowe’s side find themselves in a similar position, however, in Preston’s case, it has been two 0-0 draws thus far in their opening fixtures against Hull City and Wigan Athletic.

It has been tomorrow’s hosts who have enjoyed this fixture at Kenilworth Road the most in recent seasons, with the Hatters winning 3-0 during the 2020/21 campaign and 4-0 during the last.

Issuing his score prediction for tomorrow’s clash in Bedfordshire via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton has struggled to separate the two sides and has opted for a 1-1 draw.

The verdict

Following last season’s finish inside the play-offs, expectations are naturally higher than they have been in a while at Kenilworth Road, especially when considering the summer they have had thus far.

Certainly bolstering competition levels with the additions of Cauley Woodrow, Carlton Morris, Luke Freeman, etc. Jones will be hoping that the competitive nature of his squad can help guide his side to the first victory tomorrow.

On the other side of the fence, Ryan Lowe has also managed to improve his squad it would seem, all whilst keeping the core of the squad together.

It is likely to be a tight affair at Kenilworth Road come tomorrow, with Preston’s midweek victory away to Huddersfield in the League Cup acting as a confidence booster, however, it would be no shock to see the Hatters winning this one.