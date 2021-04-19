Sky Sports pundit shares his prediction as Sheffield Wednesday prepare to host Blackburn

David Prutton believes Sheffield Wednesday will take another step closer to relegation tomorrow by drawing with Blackburn Rovers at Hillsborough.

Failure to win in their last three games means that relegation feels inevitable for Darren Moore’s side, who are seven points from safety with just four games to play.

They could officially go down on Tuesday evening if they lost and Derby beat Preston, but Prutton does feel that Wednesday will be able to delay it for another game.

That’s after the former Wednesday midfielder went for a 1-1 draw when sharing his prediction in his regular Sky Sports column.

In the best case scenario that would leave the Yorkshire outfit six points from safety with three games to play, so it’s a game that Wednesday need to win to keep their incredibly slim chances of survival alive.

Rovers head into this game after ending their own poor run thanks to a 2-1 comeback win against Derby last time out.

That result ended any fears Tony Mowbray’s men would’ve had about being sucked into a relegation battle, so they will head to take on Sheffield Wednesday without pressure.

The verdict

Most will expect a close game between the two sides, neither of which have enjoyed a good year so far.

For Wednesday, they know that they have to win to have any chance of staying in the league, so they will need an energetic start against an opposition that have little to play for.

But, given the Owls struggles and low confidence, it’s hard to back them to win, so Prutton’s prediction for a draw could be spot on.

